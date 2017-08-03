Throwback Thursday: Jesse Owens inspires in Rochester

In 1936, Jesse Owens won four track and field gold medals at the Olympic games held in Berlin, a feat that did not sit well with Germany's leader at the time, Adolf Hitler.

Thirty-five years later, Owens was invited to speak at the Brian Kelly Benefit Breakfast held on August 1, 1971, in Rochester.

Owens is shown here standing beside Brian Kelly himself.

Only in its second year, the Rochester Track Club put on the benefit.

Their mission was to promote and encourage running and fitness in Rochester.

No better way to do that than by meeting one of the most inspiring figures in track's storied history.

Owens would pass away nine years later in 1980.

