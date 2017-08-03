Santana's complete game carries Twins to 5-2 victory

Ervin Santana (W, 12-7) tossed his fifth complete game of the season as a four run second proved the difference in a 5-2 victory in San Diego.

The win ended a rough road trip for the Twins as they went 2-6 over the past eight games out west.

In the fourth, the man pitching for the Twins got the offense started, doing something the Twins weren't able to do on Tuesday, drive in a run.

On the first pitch he saw, Santana singled through the right side to drive in two and give himself a 2-0 lead.

Following Santana, Joe Mauer drew a four pitch walk, the Eduardo Escobar hit the first pitch he saw to left to drive in Jason Castro and Santana to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

Santana wasn't touched until the fourth, when he gave up a two-run home run to Jose Pirela to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

That would be all the Padres could get off of Santana as he went all they, tossing nine innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out nine.

The Twins would tack one more on the board in the sixth, the fifth run off of Padres starter Luis Perdomo (L, 5-6), with Miguel Sano's solo shot to center to bring the game to the final score of 5-2.

The Twins are back at home on Thursday with Adalberto Mejia (4-4) taking the mound at 7:10 against the Texas Rangers and A.J. Griffin (4-2).