St. Croix Hospice asking for pet therapy volunteers

A Winona County man is hurt in a logging accident this morning. But he was able to walk out of the woods on his own. Investigator Mark Dungy, of the Winona County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man was working in the woods near County Road 12 and East Burns Valley Road in the Wilson area when he was struck in the head. The man called for help. Deputies came with an ATV skid rescue unit and authorities called Mayo One. But Dungy says the man eventually declined medical t...

