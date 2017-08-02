St. Croix Hospice asking for pet therapy volunteers - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

St. Croix Hospice asking for pet therapy volunteers

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

St. Croix Hospice is looking for pet therapy volunteers.

Companion volunteers visit patients, and offer emotional support with conversations, listening, or even a quiet, calm presence.

Visits may involve reading, walking, or helping patients attend activities in their assisted living facility.

Visiting times are flexible and individualized to each patient and volunteer's schedule.

Volunteers must be 18 or older and pass a criminal background check and a cost-free TB screening, as well as have a pet certified in pet therapy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.