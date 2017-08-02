Clinic patient report card released for Minnesota, 88% recommend treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester

It is a report card, of sorts, for clinics in Minnesota, with patients doing the grading.

Today, MN Community Measurements released survey results from the 2017 Patient Experience of Care Survey.

The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.

Patients discussed clinic quality, patient experience, and cost ratings.

For example, 88% of patients would recommend treatment at Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus.

You can view the survey here.