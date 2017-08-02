Both teenagers believed to be involved in Hokah shooting are formally charged in court

Both of the teenagers arrested after shooting at police in Hokah then leading officers on a high speed chase, have now been charged in court. Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer.

Both teens are from Wisconsin.

19-year-old William Wallrath of Holmen, Wisconsin is jailed at Caledonia after facing a Houston County judge this morning.

19-year-old Wyatt Helfrich of La Crosse was in court in La Crosse, on Tuesday. He faces extradition to Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said both of the La Crescent police officers who returned fire at the traffic stop at Highway 26 and Highway 16, south of La Crescent, are now on standard administrative leave.

Officer Ryan Quanrud and Officer Christopher Frick chased the men to a field near Caledonia where they were arrested.