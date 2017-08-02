Man arrested after police say he broke into an apartment and ass - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after police say he broke into an apartment and assaulted two people

Posted:
James Conway James Conway
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police arrested a man after they said he broke into an apartment and assaulted two people.

Rochester Police said the assault happened Tuesday morning in an apartment in Northeast Rochester. Inside a woman was visiting her male co-worker.

Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.

He was taken into custody soon after.

The two victims were not seriously injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.