Girlfriend arrested after police say she cut her boyfriend - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Girlfriend arrested after police say she cut her boyfriend

Posted:
Kathlyn Beaugard Kathlyn Beaugard
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman is in custody after police say she cut her boyfriend.

Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester. Police said the boyfriend was bleeding heavily from the four-inch wound.

Officers believe the man was either cut by broken glass or a fan that was thrown at him.

Beaugard has two prior domestic assault convictions, which means this incident is a felony.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.