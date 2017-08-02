Girlfriend arrested after police say she cut her boyfriend

A woman is in custody after police say she cut her boyfriend.

Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester. Police said the boyfriend was bleeding heavily from the four-inch wound.

Officers believe the man was either cut by broken glass or a fan that was thrown at him.

Beaugard has two prior domestic assault convictions, which means this incident is a felony.