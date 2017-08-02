Gov. Dayton and Walker celebrate new bridge over the St. Croix River

This morning, decades of negotiations and years of construction work was celebrated as a new bridge was dedicated over the St. Croix River.

Governor Mark Dayton joined Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and others gathered near Stillwater to dedicate the new St. Croix River Bridge. The bridge connects Oak Park Heights, Minnesota and St. Joseph, Wisconsin.

The new bridge will replace the Stillwater Lift Bridge which has been used for more than 80 years.

"I want to thank Gov. Walker, this project has been our bi-partisan partnership from the very beginning. We both knew the benefits this bridge would bring jobs, business growth, safety and quality of life to thousands of our citizens on both sides of the river. We agreed to just do it and we did."

The Lift Bridge will be closed to traffic starting tonight and will be converted to a bicycle and pedestrian crossing.