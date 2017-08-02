UPDATE: 2 people unaccounted for in Minnehaha Academy explosion, 1 found uninjured

UPDATE: Minneapolis Police say one of the missing people have been found uninjured.

Emergency crews are still searching the rubble for the other two unaccounted people.

Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said three people were rescued from the roof, and another person initially believed missing was found unhurt. He says crews are searching for two missing people who may be trapped in the rubble.

Police say five people were taken to a hospital with injuries, including one who has since been released.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college prep school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Stay tuned to the NewsCenter at 5 and 6 for the latest.

Below is tweets sent out by the Minneapolis Police Dept. The video is was a live press conference with more details about the explosion.

.@MinneapolisFire say the are now searching for 2 unaccounted for (1 found uninjured) after an explosion at Minnehaha Academy. pic.twitter.com/ARdO0DB8GU — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 2, 2017

The latest from explosion at Minnehaha Academy: https://t.co/fbbiPB3E6t — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 2, 2017

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Fire officials are responding to a building collapse in Minneapolis and trying to determine whether anyone is dead.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that one fatality has been reported in Wednesday's collapse, but fire officials haven't been able to confirm that death.

Fatality not confirmed. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

They can confirm that three people are unaccounted for and they are actively searching for the three.

Police and firefighters are on the scene at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities say crews are extinguishing a fire and searching for possible victims.

Gov. Dayton released a statement after learning about the collapse.