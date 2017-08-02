UPDATE: 2 people unaccounted for in Minnehaha Academy explosion, 1 found uninjured

Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester.More >>
Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester.More >>
The microwavable meals called Vital Cuisine cater to those receiving chemotherapy treatments and are sensitive to certain tastes.More >>
The microwavable meals called Vital Cuisine cater to those receiving chemotherapy treatments and are sensitive to certain tastes.More >>
This morning, decades of negotiations and years of construction work was celebrated as a new bridge was dedicated over the St. Croix River.More >>
This morning, decades of negotiations and years of construction work was celebrated as a new bridge was dedicated over the St. Croix River.More >>
Several people across Southeast Minnesota gathered Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out.More >>
Several people across Southeast Minnesota gathered Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.More >>
Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.More >>
The tower at Broadway and Center has been under construction since late December.More >>
The tower at Broadway and Center has been under construction since late December.More >>
Southeast Minnesotans joined millions of people across the country to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. "National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event's official website.More >>
Southeast Minnesotans joined millions of people across the country to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. "National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event's official website.More >>