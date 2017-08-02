3 people unaccounted for after building collapses at Minnehaha Academy

Fire officials are responding to a building collapse in Minneapolis and trying to determine whether anyone is dead.

The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that one fatality has been reported in Wednesday's collapse, but fire officials haven't been able to confirm that death.

They can confirm that three people are unaccounted for and they are actively searching for the three.

Police and firefighters are on the scene at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities say crews are extinguishing a fire and searching for possible victims.

Gov. Dayton released a statement after learning about the collapse.

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

