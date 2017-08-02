Dog found dead, anchored in Point Lake near Willmar

Fire officials say at least one person has died in a building collapse in Minneapolis.More >>
Several people across Southeast Minnesota gathered Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Teresa Waldof will be stepping in for the next six months while the theatre finds a new, permanent Executive Director.More >>
Phelix Frazier Sr. is serving a life term in federal prison on drug trafficking charges.More >>
The tower at Broadway and Center has been under construction since late December.More >>
The leak was discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood in the town of LeRoy.More >>
Southeast Minnesotans joined millions of people across the country to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. "National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event's official website.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that smoke was coming out of a shed at Maple Valley Golf Course, near Rochester.More >>
