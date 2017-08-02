Rochester Civic Theatre Company announces new interim executive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Civic Theatre Company announces new interim executive director

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
Teresa Waldof Teresa Waldof
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Civic Theatre Company announces it's found an interim executive director.

Teresa Waldof will be stepping in for the next six months while the theatre finds a new, permanent executive director.

Before joining the civic theater, she served in leadership positions for companies including Taylor Corporation and Ashley Furniture.

She's coming in after the previous Executive Director, Gregory Stavrou resigned amid reports of controversy, including alleged sexual harassment.

