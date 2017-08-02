Rochester's next sky-rise continues to grow downtown

Rochester's newest sky-rise, a 19-story upscale Hilton Hotel, is rising from downtown's ground-zero.

The tower at Broadway and Center has been under construction since late December.

It's about three stories above ground now, rising from its foundation as new components are added. The luxury Hilton hotel will feature 264 rooms to serve Rochester business clients and Mayo Clinic guests.

It will be connected to the sky-way system and a parking ramp will be built on its east side.

The Hilton will feature restaurants and retail on its lower levels... and a compliment of ballrooms and conference rooms for business meetings and events.