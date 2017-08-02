Anhydrous Ammonia leak discovered in LeRoy, nearly a dozen people evacuated

Nearly a dozen people are evacuated from their home due to a Anhydrous Ammonia leak.

The leak was discovered around 3 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood in the town of LeRoy. According to the Rochester Fire Department, a state duty officer activated the RFD Chemical Assessment Team because of a liquid Anhydrous Ammonia leak.

Approximately 10 people were evacuated from their homes. When the evacuation was complete, emergency crews went and started monitoring the air inside the houses for ammonia. When the "all-clear" was given, the evacuated people were allowed to return to their home.

The only damage reported was of vegetation from water runoff mixed with ammonia.

Nobody was injured.

LeRoy Fire, Chester, IA Fire, Adams Fire, CHS Corp, MN HSEM, and MN Dept. of Agriculture all responded to the scene.