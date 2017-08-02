Honkers losing streak hits five in 10-3 loss in Duluth

The Rochester Honkers dropped their fifth straight in a 10-3 loss to Duluth, their tenth in their past 11 games, and their thirteenth loss in their last 14 games.

The lone bright spot for the Honkers all season struck again on Tuesday, as Zach Zubia hit his 20th home run of the season, a whopping eight more than the second place hitter. On the year Zubia is hitting.309 along with his 20 home runs and 15 doubles, along with his league leading 58 RBIs, and 50 walks good for second in the Northwoods League.

Other than that home run which came in the first inning, the Honkers offense could only add two more in the fourth on Kenyon Yovan's two-run home run, responding to the two runs scored by Duluth in the top of the inning.

The Honkers would have a 3-2 lead going into the fifth but after that the game got away from them. In the fifth, the Huskies scored four runs, knocking Honkers starter Ryan Thompson (L, 1-5) out of the game, then they would add three more in the eighth and one more in the ninth in their 10-run, 12-hit, winning performance.

Thompson went 4.1 innings giving up six runs on six hits, with four walks and three strikeouts. The three runs in the eighth were charged to Jacob Green who only record one out in the eighth after getting a strikeout to end the seventh.

On the other side, Ryan Tapani (W, 2-0) had a quality start, going six innings, giving up three runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Honkers see a different team on Wednesday, as they head to Bismarck to play the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.