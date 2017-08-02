Berrios loses no-hitter in the 6th; Twins blanked 3-0

The Minnesota Twins' rough second half play continued Tuesday as they failed to support Jose Berrios and his superb seven inning start in a 3-0 loss to San Diego.

Berrios was phenomenal on the day for the Twins as he brought a no-hitter into the 6th inning, losing it on Hunter Renfroe's infield single. In that inning he gave up his lone run on Manuel Margot's sacrifice fly, but that would be all Berrios would give up. On the day, Berrios went seven innings, giving up only two hits, one run, and walking two while striking out four.

However on the other side, Jhoulys Chacin was just a touch better. Chacin gave up his first hit in the first inning, but only allowed two more the rest of his start, tossing seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing just the three hits while walking two and striking out three.

Berrios left after seven and was replaced by Alan Busenitz. Busenitz retired Cory Spangenberg on a fly out to left, then gave up a single to Hunter Renfroe, and a home run to Austin Hedges to make it a 3-0 game.

That would be the difference in this one as Kirby Yates and Brad Hand combined to shut down the Twins the rest of the way and complete the three-hit shutout of the visiting Twins.

Berrios was charged with the loss despite his great start, dropping to 9-5 while Chacin got the win to improve to 11-7 and Hand secured his seventh save of the season.

The Twins and Padres play again Wednesday as they complete their two game series at 2:40 p.m.with Ervin Santana (11-7) facing Luis Perdomo (5-5).