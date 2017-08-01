No one inside home after prolonged police presence in Southeast Rochester

Rochester police respond to a 911 call Tuesday afternoon involving a man having what police describe as a mental breakdown.

Police received a call that the man had a weapon with him.

Police blocked off West Village Circle Southeast for three and a half hours before gaining entry into the home.

During that time, neighbors were unable to drive to their houses.

The person who called police was the man's relative.

"We can't just go into anybody's home for any reason. We have to make sure we're following the Constitution. So that takes some time, ultimately we have to make sure everyone's safe and as of now everyone's safe," said Rochester Police Sargent, Lesley Kenyon.

Once they gained entry to the home however, police discovered that no one was inside.

Police plan to speak with the relative who called, in order to find the whereabouts of their family member.