No one inside home after prolonged police presence in Southeast Rochester

Southeast Minnesotans joined millions of people across the country to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. "National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," according to the event's official website.More >>
10 years ago, as the I-35 W bridge collapsed, it was a mangled scene. The sight broke the hearts of people in Minnesota and across the nation, especially for those who call bridges their passion.More >>
The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that smoke was coming out of a shed at Maple Valley Golf Course, near Rochester.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
The weekly crop report shows 5.9 days were suitable for field work last week.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has sent a letter to Mayo Clinic after hearing from concerned residents about the consolidation of hospital services in Albert Lea. Mayo Clinic Health System announced last month it will consolidate its Albert Lea campus' ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.More >>
All of the train cars remained upright, but the rails were damaged.More >>
The mother was on her way to pick up her child when she heard noises from her trunk. When she looked, it was her boyfriend.More >>
