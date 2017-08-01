I-35 W bridge collapse brought many changes to Minnesota bridges in the past 10 years

10 years ago, as the I-35 W bridge collapsed, it was a mangled scene.

The sight broke the hearts of people in Minnesota and across the nation, especially for those who call bridges their passion.

"We all felt for them, the bridge community, it hit our hearts," Gary Waletzki, a MnDOT bridge inspector, said.

But out of the rubble came safer bridges throughout the state.

"But now there's just a new look at how we look at structures and fatigue and section loss and things like that," Waletzki said.

Along with that came state funding.

"But then we had chapter 152 come out of it for money, for financing the infrastructure," Waletzki said.

It created funding which provided hundreds of millions of dollars for improving bridges all over Minnesota.

172 in total, including three major bridges along the Mississippi River.

MnDOT has also improved its bridge inspecting.

In Southeast Minnesota, MnDOT has doubled the amount of inspectors they have.

And even with all this work done, there's more to come.

"Oh there's a lot of work to be done, the crews keep up every year with the repairs and expanding the lives of these structures," Waletzki said. "But, we have a lot of old structures yet."

More than one hundred bridges have already been improved, ranging from large multi-lane bridges to small pedestrian bridges, all to make sure another collapse never happens again.