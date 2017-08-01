Emergency crews called after Minnesota man is hit in the head by - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Emergency crews called after Minnesota man is hit in the head by a tree

Posted:

A Winona County man is hurt in a logging accident this morning.

But he was able to walk out of the woods on his own.

Investigator Mark Dungy, of the Winona County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man was working in the woods near County Road 12 and East Burns Valley Road in the Wilson area when he was struck in the head. The man called for help.

Deputies came with an ATV skid rescue unit and authorities called Mayo One.

But Dungy  says the man eventually declined medical treatment and was walking out on his own.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.