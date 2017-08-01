Minnesota crop prices down from 2016 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota crop prices down from 2016

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The last week was a good one for farmers to work in their fields but prices are discouraging.

The weekly crop report shows 5.9 days were suitable for field work last week. 9% of corn is silking in the state. That's eight days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average.

The corn condition is 81% good to excellent. Soybeans, which are 73% good to excellent, are blooming at 86%. That's 8 days behind last year, but considered average.

Prices may be tough for farmers to swallow though.

Corn averaged $3.29 a bushel in June. That's two cents below May and 36 cents below the June, 2016 price. 

Soybeans averaged $9.11 per bushel in June. That's 22 cents down from the May price and 77 cents lower than last year's June price.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.