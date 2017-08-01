Minnesota crop prices down from 2016

The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that smoke was coming out of a shed at Maple Valley Golf Course, near Rochester.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
The weekly crop report shows 5.9 days were suitable for field work last week.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has sent a letter to Mayo Clinic after hearing from concerned residents about the consolidation of hospital services in Albert Lea. Mayo Clinic Health System announced last month it will consolidate its Albert Lea campus' ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.More >>
All of the train cars remained upright, but the rails were damaged.More >>
Approximately $25.3 million in bond funds is available for constructing or reconstructing local roads in 2018, 2019 or 2020.More >>
Traffic will be restricted for 10 days on a SW Rochester road as crews perform stump grinding.More >>
The event is about enjoying a fun day of golf and was emceed by KTTC's own Jacob Murphy.More >>
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division says a compressed natural gas leak led to an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center in January. Four employees were seriously hurt in the explosion at the plant on Jan. 11. An additional two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.More >>
Man charged with killing financial adviser in Mendota Heights taken into custody by police.More >>
The mother was on her way to pick up her child when she heard noises from her trunk. When she looked, it was her boyfriend.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.More >>
