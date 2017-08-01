Minnesota crop prices down from 2016

The last week was a good one for farmers to work in their fields but prices are discouraging.

The weekly crop report shows 5.9 days were suitable for field work last week. 9% of corn is silking in the state. That's eight days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average.

The corn condition is 81% good to excellent. Soybeans, which are 73% good to excellent, are blooming at 86%. That's 8 days behind last year, but considered average.

Prices may be tough for farmers to swallow though.

Corn averaged $3.29 a bushel in June. That's two cents below May and 36 cents below the June, 2016 price.

Soybeans averaged $9.11 per bushel in June. That's 22 cents down from the May price and 77 cents lower than last year's June price.