Emergency crews called to Maple Valley Golf Course for smoke coming from cart shed

By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
Fire crews were called to a golf course when smoke was seen coming from one of the cart storage sheds.

The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that smoke was coming out of a shed at Maple Valley Golf Course, near Rochester. One of our viewers, who was out at the golf course at the time, shared this picture with us.

No word of any injuries or what caused the smoke.

