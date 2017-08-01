Street closures in place after 13 trains cars derail near Calmar

13 cars of a Central Pacific train derailed this morning in north Iowa.

It happened west of Calmar, near 175th Street, just before 8 a.m. Deputies from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office and emergency management responded to the scene. The sheriff's office said the train cars were carrying corn.

All of the cars remained upright, but the rails were damaged.

Street closures are in place while the twisted and broken segments of rail are repaired.

Repairs could be ongoing until midnight.