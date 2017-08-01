MnDOT accepting applications for 'Local Road Improvement Program' funding

Minnesota cities, counties and townships can apply for funding support for transportation infrastructure projects on local roads as part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Road Improvement Program.

Approximately $25.3 million in bond funds is available for constructing or reconstructing local roads in 2018, 2019 or 2020. Funding may be requested for projects that will reduce traffic crashes on rural County State Aid Highways, for projects on local roads that have regional significance or for the local share of a trunk highway project.

Types of projects previously funded include roundabouts, pavement reconstruction, curve and roadway alignment, pavement resurfacing and reconditioning, and safety improvements such as turn lanes, traffic signals and rural intersection warning systems.

“This funding assists cities, counties and townships in paying costs associated with eliminating a transportation system deficiency. In turn, this program promotes local, regional or state economic development efforts and improves safety,” said Mitch Rasmussen, State Aid Division assistant commissioner.

Deadline for counties and state aid cities (population greater than 5,000) is Nov. 3, 2017.

Deadline for non-state aid cities and townships is Dec. 1, 2017.

The application and more information is available online at www.dot.state.mn.us/stateaid/lrip. Applications can be submitted electronically at saltirhelp.dot@state.mn.us.