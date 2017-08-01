Traffic to be restricted to one lane in various locations along 2nd St. SW in Rochester

Traffic will be restricted for 10 days on a SW Rochester road as crews perform stump grinding.

Starting Tuesday, and going through Friday, Aug. 11, the Rochester Park and Recreation Dept. will be doing stump grinding in various locations along 2nd St. SW. The locations will be between 6th Ave. and 23rd Ave. SW.

According to the Department of Public Works, the work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will require the traffic lanes along 2nd St. SW to be restricted, in various locations, to one lane. Restrictions for the west bound lane will mainly occur before noon, whereas the restrictions to the east bound lane are scheduled for the afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised by the Department of Public Works to use caution when in the vicinity of any work zone.