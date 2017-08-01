PTSD patients can now buy Minnesota's medical marijuana - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

PTSD patients can now buy Minnesota's medical marijuana

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota residents suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can start buying medical marijuana.

Tuesday brought the latest expansion of the state's medical marijuana program that launched in July 2015. Patients suffering chronic pain that couldn't be treated with other means were allowed to use the drug starting last summer, a move that added thousands of customers to the state's pool.

But manufacturers aren't expecting the same rush of new patients to help offset their heavy financial losses in the first years of legal sales. State data shows just 105 patients with P.T.S.D. had started or completed the registration process in the month leading up to legal sales.

Meanwhile, patient advocates are pushing to add even more conditions like autism, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

