Dozens gather at Somerby Golf Club in Byron for 13th annual Golfers' Choice Tournament

Despite some rain Monday afternoon, it was a good day to hit the links. And that's what many did for the 13th annual Golfers' Choice Tournament.

The tournament was at the Somerby Golf Club in Byron. All proceeds were going to The Arc Southeastern Minnesota, a non-profit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Another local nonprofit, Opportunity Services, also joined the event for the 12th year in a row.

The event is about enjoying a fun day of golf and was emceed by KTTC's own Jacob Murphy.