Twins deadline deals signal shift after dismal July

The Minnesota Twins had the final day of July off, and frankly, that probably came as a relief to the Twins as they got to end a poor July a day early. But they weren't inactive on Monday with the trade deadline at 3 p.m. The Twins made a deal earlier in the day, sending closer Brandon Kintzler, a bright spot throughout this season, to Washington for class-A lefty Tyler Watson and $500 thousand dollars in international bonus money. Here are 10 thoughts on the Twins trade deadline moves and a putrid July.

1. First off let's consider those deals the past two weeks. The Twins traded for Jaime Garcia and didn't give up much. Then after one start, Garcia was traded away from the Twins for two prospects who are ranked higher than Huascar Ynoa, the man they gave up for Garcia. Lastly, the Twins traded Brandon Kintzler for the Nationals 17th best prospect, according to MLB.com.

2. That the Twins made moves isn't a shock, it's the players that they moved. With this major swoon in July (more on that later) the Twins, rather than hunker down and try to make a run, in essence sold two players who are both free agents this coming offseason. This has to signal however that the Twins will not be trying to compete for a playoff spot.

3. Kintzler was their best reliever by far saving 28 games with an ERA of 2.78 in 45.1 innings pitched. Dealing your best reliever from a struggling bullpen means that you are waving the white flag. No ifs, ands or buts about it. But with that deal, the Twins were able to get something for a player headed to free agency in two months.

4. Now to that July record. In the month of July, the Twins went 10-15. That's a four win difference (in four less games) then the month before, and a 3.5 game difference from their 14-12 June.

5. In the month of July, the runs scored versus allowed disparity finally caught up to them. In the two months prior, the Twins won one more game than they lost despite being outscored by 59 runs. In the month of July, the Twins were outscored by the fewest amount since having a positive April, but were still outscored by 17 runs, which is apparent in their record.

6. This record has caused a 6.5 game deficit to the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central. The Twins were able to hang around the Indians, staying withing three games for all of July and 2.5 for the majority until July 23rd, when the Twins started a four game losing streak, losing six out of seven, as the Indians went on a nine game winning streak.

7. Also during July, the Twins not only dropped from first to second place, but also dropped to third place, as the Kansas City Royals continued their huge run catapulting themselves from an awful 7-16 start, to only two games out of first place, as they've gone 33-19 over the past two months.

8. So -- bright spots for the Twins?

9. Miguel Sano bounced back from his poor showing in June to hit .258 with six home runs after a.235 average in June, but his OBP remained low at .318 again.

10. On the other hand, Eddie Rosario continued his hot play, as he stroked a batting line of .321/.370/.488 with an OPS of .858 over his 22 starts in July. To go along with 11 doubles and ten RBI.

The Twins still have two months to go before the end of the season, but will have to have big performances out of their top players and a surprising upswing from their bullpen and starters in order to challenge for a playoff spot.

The Twins start of their August in San Diego Tuesday night at 9:10 p.m. with Jose Berrios (9-4) facing Jhoulys Chacin (10-7).