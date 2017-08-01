Southeast Minnesota neighborhoods get set for National Night Out

The Des Moines Register reports that a study released in February by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association found that almost 5,000 of the state's more than 24,000 bridges are rated as structurally deficient.More >>
State data shows just 105 patients with P.T.S.D. had started or completed the registration process in the month leading up to legal sales.
The event is about enjoying a fun day of golf and was emceed by KTTC's own Jacob Murphy.
One of the main goals of the event is to inform neighborhoods about heightening crime and drug prevention awareness.
Governor Mark Dayton has a goal of improving water quality in the state, 25 percent by 2025. He says he needs the people's help because the state's water belongs to everyone. To do so he's hosting water quality town halls across the state. On Monday in the Heintz Center, the room was packed, around 300 people ready to do their part to help improve Minnesota's waters.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has sent a letter to Mayo Clinic after hearing from concerned residents about the consolidation of hospital services in Albert Lea. Mayo Clinic Health System announced last month it will consolidate its Albert Lea campus' ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.
Rochester's new city administrator gets the official go-ahead. And city council members get updates on DMC and meeting camera additions. First, the city administrators employment agreement was approved Monday with unanimous support. This was one of the last steps in the process. We now know the new administrator, Steve Rymer, is expected to start in October 12th.
Residents in Preston have an idea to keep their community in good shape. Bikes. Community members celebrated the new Preston bike fleet with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon. Now, anyone can rent bikes for short periods of time, free of charge.
Man charged with killing financial adviser in Mendota Heights taken into custody by police.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division says a compressed natural gas leak led to an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center in January. Four employees were seriously hurt in the explosion at the plant on Jan. 11. An additional two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.
The mother was on her way to pick up her child when she heard noises from her trunk. When she looked, it was her boyfriend.
