Southeast Minnesota neighborhoods get set for National Night Out

Neighbors are encouraged to get together and get to know each other a little bit better tonight. All in an effort to fight crime.

Tuesday night is National Night Out all across southeastern Minnesota. One of the main goals of the event is to inform neighborhoods about heightening crime and drug prevention awareness. Rochester has won national awards for its participation in this event.

While these neighborhood get-togethers, strengthen community spirit, they are also designed to improve police-community partnerships.

If you don't have a party to go to on Tuesday, you can join the National Night Out event put on by the Rochester School District. Their party goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be provided.

