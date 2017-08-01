Honkers losing streak hits 4 with 6-3 loss to Duluth

Rochester Honkers starter Manny Armendariz gave up five runs in 2.2 innings in a 6-3 loss to the Duluth Huskies.

The loss dropped the Honkers to 25-33 overall and 9-14 in the second half as they have now lost 12 of 14 and nine out of their last 10.

Armendariz gave up one run in the first as Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run with two outs to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second Armendariz gave up another run on Jake Smith's RBI single, but it was the third that proved the difference and knocked him out of the game.

Duluth scored three runs in the inning, all with two outs.

After retiring the lead off man and the third batter, with a walk in between, Armendariz allowed the first run of the inning to score on Dean Nevarez' RBI single. Then, after Jack Stronach singled, Jake Smith would knock a single to right to score Nevarez. At that point Armendariz was removed for Griffin Neuer, who promptly gave up an RBI single to Augie Isaacson to score Stronach and give the Huskies a 5-0 lead.

Armendariz on the day went 2.2 innings giving up five runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out three.

In the bottom of the third, the Honkers fought back to make it 5-2 thanks to Zach Zubia's league-leading 19th home run of the season, a two-run shot to cut the deficit to three. It also furthered Zubia's RBI lead with 57 on the season.

The Huskies would add one more run in the sixth on a double play, while the Honkers would score one in the eighth on Weston Hatten's RBI single but that would be it in the 6-3 loss as they were shut down by Joe Gonrowski in the ninth with Jordan Hart striking out to end the game.

Armendariz (L, 3-2) was handed the loss, while Ricky Mitchell (W, 2-0) was given the win and Gonrowski (S, 3) the save.

The Honkers look to end their losing streak at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday as they face the Duluth Huskies once again at Mayo Field in Rochester.