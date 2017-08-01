Police: Man charged with killing Mendota Heights woman arrested

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division says a compressed natural gas leak led to an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center in January. Four employees were seriously hurt in the explosion at the plant on Jan. 11. An additional two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.More >>
Man charged with killing financial adviser in Mendota Heights taken into custody by police.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
The mother was on her way to pick up her child when she heard noises from her trunk. When she looked, it was her boyfriend.More >>
Researchers state, if the problem is not addressed, the deaths are projected to jump to 260,000 by the year 2100.More >>
