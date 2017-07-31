Walz sends letter to Mayo Clinic over concerns of Albert Lea hospital

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz has sent a letter to Mayo Clinic after hearing from concerned residents about the consolidation of hospital services in Albert Lea.

Mayo Clinic Health System announced last month it will consolidate its Albert Lea campus' ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to its Austin campus because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements.The process will take place over several years, beginning in October with the ICU.

In a letter sent Monday to Mayo Clinic President and CEO John Noseworthy, Rep. Walz wrote:

Mayo’s failure to fully and proactively engage the Albert Lea community on this decision is disappointing. Hospitals – like our schools and small businesses on Main Street – are the lifeblood of rural America and small towns… I urge you to give my constituents’ concerns and ideas your full and fair consideration. Please know that I stand ready to do whatever I can at the federal level to be a partner with you and the good people of Albert Lea in finding alternative and acceptable solutions.

Prior to sending the letter, Rep. Walz (DFL - 1st District) held a round table discussion at the Albert Lea City Hall Monday afternoon to hear from residents, city leaders and members of three groups (Minnesota Nurses Association, Save Our Hospital, and Service Employees International Union).

"We have witnessed the monopolization of corporate health care entities, and now, it is at our very own backdoor," one woman said at the round table. "To have all the acute care, baby and surgical interventions that require overnight stays minimally 20 miles away -- that is just plain wrong. It puts our residents at risk for increased complications, deaths and weather-related issues."

"Is it acceptable until we lose a mother? Is that the tipping point where we have to bury somebody from our community because they've chosen to make a business decision that doesn't account for patient care?," questioned Jerry Collins with Save Our Hospital.

"There's a trail of broken promises that are total uncharacteristic of what the Mayo brothers were when they started this whole thing," another concerned resident said. "We don't need world-class medical care here. We need compassionate care that we've had all the way up to now."

After the round table discussion-- Mayo Clinic Health System released the following statement:

We've always had open communication with Congressman Walz and his staff, and appreciate his interest in the future of rural health care. These are not easy issues, and we are committed to open dialog with government officials and the community regarding the tough choices we need to make to keep high-quality health care local.

In a previous news release, Mayo Clinic Health System said a year-long analysis found that fewer than 5 percent of hospital visits in Albert Lea and Austin are for major surgeries requiring hospitalization, overnight hospitalization and ICU stays, and childbirth -- leading to the decision to consolidate those services to the Austin campus. Mayo added that the Austin location has the best layout for the expansion of hospital rooms, a larger ICU, and room for additional growth.

But Rep. Walz is urging Mayo to listen to his constituents' concerns.

"[The residents] feel like it's a stake to the heart of a community that is proud, that's had this hospital for so long, and I think the thing I took away with is there's a serious breach of trust," he said.

Walz said he will work with State Rep. Peggy Bennett (R - Albert Lea) on this issue, as well as with the Government Accountability Office to look at some of the legal implications.

On Jul 24, the Albert Lea City Council passed a resolution requesting a delay for the transition to January 1, 2018, so that more questions can be answered. It's unknown if Mayo Clinic Health System is considering the request.