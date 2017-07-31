Regina Mustafa announces Congress run - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Regina Mustafa announces Congress run

Posted:

A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa.

Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years.

As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face.    

A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.

