Regina Mustafa announces Congress run

A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa.

Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years.

As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face.

A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.