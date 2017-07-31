City Council members meet and progress with city administrator

Rochester's new city administrator gets the official go-ahead.

And city council members get updates on DMC and meeting camera additions.

First, the city administrators employment agreement was approved Monday with unanimous support.

This was one of the last steps in the process.

We now know the new administrator, Steve Rymer, is expected to start in October 12th.

Council member Ed Hruska said this was the best possible outcome they could have hoped for.

Council leaders also got updates on the Destination Medical Center initiative.

While they were impressed on the progress, there were questions hoping to clarify where funding was coming from for specific projects.

"Well I think when it comes to DMC projects, we acknowledge that there are multiple funding sources. Whether it be the state of Minnesota, the city of Rochester, private entities of course," Council President Randy Staver, said."I think all that we were asking or stating as a council is that we would appreciate some clarity in some of the communication."

Also on the docket was a proposed update to the city meeting room 104 where they hold the committee of the whole and other commission meetings.

The hope is to install a camera along with two to three microphones for live streaming purposes.

This would cost around 25 thousand dollars.