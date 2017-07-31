Preston residents can enjoy free bikes throughout the city

Residents in Preston have an idea to keep their community in good shape. Bikes.

Community members celebrated the new Preston bike fleet with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.

Now, anyone can rent bikes for short periods of time, free of charge.

This is part of the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Program, Preston and four other cities have implemented.

Seven bikes are available to rent, and can be checked out at the city office.

The voices of the community helped make this even possible.

"It's really about local communities coming together, deciding what they want to do, as opposed to what we tell them they should be doing for the state," said Minnesota Health Commissioner, Dr. Ed Ehlinger.

Harmony will be the last of the Root River cities to launch the SHIP Program.