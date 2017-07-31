Explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing caused by gas leak - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing caused by gas leak

By Chris Yu, Reporter
DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division says a compressed natural gas leak led to an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center in January.

Four employees were seriously hurt in the explosion at the plant on Jan. 11. An additional two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. 

According to a report by Deputy State Fire Marshal Steven Wolf, the compressed natural gas (CNG) system on top of a refuse truck leaked four cylinders of CNG into a baking room. 

"Due to the downdraft air exchange system, the air was removed and re-circulated quickly and reached an explosive limit, which was ignited by an unknown source," Wolf said in his report.

Wolf said a loose hose on the CNG system led to the leak, but what made the hose come loose in the first place remains unknown.

"The bottom line for me is that this scenario was a result of an accidental cause. I do not see that this failure was anything related to what an employee may have done (such as getting the hose caught on something which could have loosened it or partially pulled it out), and there is nothing learned that would suggest this incident was anything other than accidental in nature," said Wolf.

Wolf added that he has closed the investigation, but may reopen it should he receive any new information.

Minnesota OSHA fined McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing $7,000 for the explosion.

