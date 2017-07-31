Mother finds boyfriend in trunk, boyfriend then takes car and starts a high-speed chase

A person close to Scaramucci confirmed his ouster just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.More >>
The University of Iowa has opened its newest and biggest residence hall to meet its student housing needs for the next few years. The Catlett Residence Hall officially opened Friday, in time to serve students for the fall semester. The 12-floor, 1,049-bed residence hall is named after world renowned sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett, a university graduate who was one of the nation's first students to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree. Catlett came to Iowa City in the late ...More >>
Attorneys for a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide awarded $2.2 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit this month have filed a motion seeking an independent investigation into the caucus office's workplace culture. The Des Moines Register reports attorneys for Kirsten Anderson filed the motion Thursday. It accuses GOP party leaders of doing nothing to curb an ongoing toxic environment at the statehouse.More >>
Farmers in Minnesota are working to balance heightened expectations for environmental stewardship and the day-to-day challenges of operating a farm. Minnesota Public Radio reports that three-quarters of the state's cropland grows corn and soybeans. Those crops come with greenhouse gas emissions, water quality degradation and soil erosion. Farmers want to build healthy soils that can withstand heat, drought and heavy rain but struggle to justify the extra cost.More >>
A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
Ten years ago Tuesday, a bridge on a busy freeway collapsed without warning into the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis during the evening rush hour. The disaster killed 13 people and injured 145. Many leaders saw it as a wake-up call about the country's deteriorating infrastructure. It changed the bridge industry and helped spur states into catching up on their bridge maintenance backlogs, even though the main cause ultimately turned out to be a design defect.More >>
Discussions during the meetings will be affordable healthcare and the possible Mayo Clinic Health System consolidation.More >>
The mother was on her way to pick up her child when she heard noises from her trunk. When she looked, it was her boyfriend.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified. Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood. McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.More >>
It was loud and it was fast-paced -- a thrilling way to wrap up the final day of the Olmsted County Free Fair. Sunday afternoon, hundreds watched drivers face off in a demolition derby at the grandstands.More >>
Researchers state, if the problem is not addressed, the deaths are projected to jump to 260,000 by the year 2100.More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
