Mother finds boyfriend in trunk, boyfriend then takes car and starts a high-speed chase

A high speed pursuit took Olmsted County deputies through rush-hour traffic Friday, after a man drove away from deputies in Byron.

The events began with what the Olmsted County Sheriff's office called a strange 911 call. A 37-year-old Rochester woman was on her way to Byron to pick up her child when she heard strange noises coming from her trunk. When she arrived at the daycare on the 300 block of 1st Street Northwest, she had an employee join her before opening the trunk.

Inside she found her boyfriend, 32-year-old Jonathan Payton, who had been struggling with narcotics issues in recent weeks. When deputies arrived, Payton ignored orders and hopped into the car and sped away.

During the pursuit, Payton led authorities down Highway 14 East towards Rochester, avoiding stop sticks at 60th Avenue. The chase then went north onto West Circle Drive, reaching speeds up to 85 miles-per-hour. Once deputies confirmed no child was in the car, they called off the chase as 32-year-old Jonathan Payton continued East on 41st Street Northwest.

Payton has not been found, and a warrant could be issued soon.