Gov. Dayton orders flags to half-staff in honor of I-35W bridge collapse victims

In honor and remembrance of those who were killed or injured in the Interstate 35W bridge collapse a decade ago, Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday.

“We must never forget the terrible losses and injuries, which so many Minnesotans suffered on that tragic day and have endured every day thereafter,” said Governor Dayton. “Lt. Governor Smith and I join all Minnesotans, as we pause to remember and pray for the victims, their families, and everyone, whose lives were forever changed by the I-35W Bridge collapse.”

August 1, 2017, at 6:05pm marks ten years since the Interstate 35W Bridge collapse over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. The bridge collapse took the lives of 13 people and injured 145 others.

“Today we pause to remember those who lost their lives or loved ones the day the I-35W Bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River, and the many people whose scars and injuries are daily reminders of a horrifying tragedy,” said Lt. Governor Smith. “We will always be grateful to the heroic first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to save the lives of so many. All of us were touched by the I-35W Bridge collapse, and won't ever forget that day.”

Governor Dayton has set aside this day to honor and remember the victims, to offer continued sympathy and support to affected families and communities, and to thank and recognize the police officers, fire and rescue personnel, and other first responders.