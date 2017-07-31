New evidence hints global climate change could kill about 60,000 people by 2030

New evidence Monday morning about the health effects of global climate change.

Scientists from the University of North Carolina said hotter temperatures will create more air pollution over time. If the problem is not addressed, they estimate pollutants will cause about 60,000 premature deaths in the year 2030 and 260,000 deaths in 2100.

Researchers said climate change is expected to impact air pollution deaths in all regions of the world, except for Africa.

To put the numbers into comparison with Minnesota, 60,000 deaths would be nearly the size of Albert Lea, Austin and Winona combined. 260,000 deaths would nearly be the size of St. Paul.