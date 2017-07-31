Congressman Tim Walz in southeast Minnesota Monday for two meetings

Congressman Tim Walz will be in southeast Minnesota Monday for two meetings.

The first meeting is a town hall at the Zumbro Valley Health Center in Rochester. The event starts at 9:45 a.m. While there, Congressman Walz will be discussing affordable healthcare for Minnesotans. Congressman Walz and a coalition of local and state officials will also announce their partnership to make healthcare affordable.

Following the town hall in Rochester, Congressman Walz will hit the road for Albert Lea to meet directly with local officials and union leaders about the possible Mayo Clinic Health Care System consolidation. The meeting will be a round table with city leaders as well as the Minnesota Nurses Association and the S.E.I.U.

Last week, city council asked Mayo Clinic to delay its proposed move of some services like the I.C.U. to Austin until next year to give time to answer questions and concerns. In a recent statement, Walz said he shares these concerns and hopes to foster a dialogue between Mayo and the city.

Monday's roundtable begins at noon.