Police searching for couple involved in semi rollover on Highway - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police searching for couple involved in semi rollover on Highway 52

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A crash on Highway 52 in Rochester caused a semi-truck to flip on its side.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a male driver and female passenger were arguing in a white Mercury and not paying attention to other drivers. The Mercury sideswiped the semi, who then lost control and tipped over blocking three lanes of traffic for about three hours.

A witness told KTTC, the couple took some items from the trunk before fleeing the scene. Police are currently looking for them.

Meanwhile, another witness said some drivers pulled over and helped the semi-truck's driver get out. He's since been identified him as 27-year-old Johnathan Bell, from Maryland.

He was taken to St. Marys where he's expected to be okay.

