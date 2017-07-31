Honkers 7-5 loss to La Crosse leaves them winless over the weekend

The Rochester Honkers ended a five-game losing streak on Thursday night, but then lost all three of their games over the weekend as the Honkers have now lost 11 of their last 13.

On Friday, the Honkers scratched and clawed as best they could to make a comeback in their game against the Willmar Stingers, but couldn't fight all the way back as three three-run innings proved the difference in this 10-7 loss. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Echavia hit home runs for the Honkers, but they weren't enough with starter Drew Slade giving up nine runs on thirteen hits while walking two and striking out three in his four innings. Gus Vanland was awarded the win for his six innings of four run ball with eight strikeouts.

Saturday was much more hopeful for the Honkers, but ended in disappointment. The La Crosse Loggers jumped out to a four run lead in the bottom of the third with Jorge Guitierrez' sac fly giving the Loggers a 4-0 lead. Then in the fifth, the Honkers struck back. Four straight RBI singles helped the Honkers, with Zach Zubia starting things off, then Ryan Fitzpatrick followed him with an RBI single of his own, and Konnor Zickefoose and David Noworyta did the same to tie the game. Then another RBI single after a walk, this time off the bat of Ethan Ibarra, gave the Honkers a 5-4 lead, then Griffin Neuer's sacrifice fly to center, gave them the 6-4 lead. The Honkers added to it with a run in the sixth, but that lead quickly disappeared when the Loggers scored three in the sixth, five in the seventh, and then another three in the eighth to take a 15-7 lead, in an eventual 15-8 victory over the Honkers in La Crosse.

Sunday was a close game between the Honkers and the Loggers, but again, the Honkers allowed a lead slip away, and a big inning do them in. The Honkers got down 2-0 in the top of the first, but then in the bottom of the inning, the Honkers struck back with Zach Zubia's league-leading 18th home run of the season, a three-run home run, to take a 3-2 lead. But then they gave up one in the fought and three in the fifth to get down 6-3, and they couldn't muster enough to make the come back in a 7-5 loss.

The Honkers are at home for two more Monday and Tuesday, as they face the Duluth Huskies at 7:05 p.m. to start the two-game set at Mayo Field.