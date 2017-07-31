Two suspects in custody following officer-involved shooting near Hokah

Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, two suspects were arrested and no officers were injured. The sheriff's office also said there is no longer a threat to the public.

The sheriff's office has now handed this part of the investigation over to the B.C.A.

There was more than one crime scene so MnDOT is being instructed to close down Highway 44 between Hokah and County Road 20. The closure is expected to last for most of the day, while B.C.A processes the scene.

More information will follow once it is available.