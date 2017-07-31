Two suspects in custody following officer-involved shooting near Hokah

Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.More >>
Governor Dayton has set aside this day to honor and remember the victims, to offer continued sympathy and support to affected families and communities, and to thank and recognize the police officers, fire and rescue personnel, and other first responders.More >>
Researchers state, if the problem is not addressed, the deaths are projected to jump to 260,000 by the year 2100.More >>
Discussions during the meetings will be affordable healthcare and the possible Mayo Clinic Health System consolidation.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified. Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood. McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.More >>
It was loud and it was fast-paced -- a thrilling way to wrap up the final day of the Olmsted County Free Fair. Sunday afternoon, hundreds watched drivers face off in a demolition derby at the grandstands.More >>
The University of Iowa has opened its newest and biggest residence hall to meet its student housing needs for the next few years. The Catlett Residence Hall officially opened Friday, in time to serve students for the fall semester. The 12-floor, 1,049-bed residence hall is named after world renowned sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett, a university graduate who was one of the nation's first students to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree. Catlett came to Iowa City in the late ...More >>
Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened early Monday morning near Hokah.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the couple was arguing, not paying attention, and side swiped the semi causing him to flip over.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified. Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood. McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
It was loud and it was fast-paced -- a thrilling way to wrap up the final day of the Olmsted County Free Fair. Sunday afternoon, hundreds watched drivers face off in a demolition derby at the grandstands.More >>
Ten years ago Tuesday, a bridge on a busy freeway collapsed without warning into the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis during the evening rush hour. The disaster killed 13 people and injured 145. Many leaders saw it as a wake-up call about the country's deteriorating infrastructure. It changed the bridge industry and helped spur states into catching up on their bridge maintenance backlogs, even though the main cause ultimately turned out to be a design defect.More >>
