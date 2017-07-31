Twins second half skid continues in 6-5 extra-inning loss to A's

The Minnesota Twins' second half downturn continued over the weekend, as they lost two of three to the Oakland Athletics, sparking a potential shift in Monday's trade deadline philosophy.

The Twins took game one over the weekend, a 6-3 victory in Jaime Garcia's first start with the team, and that was his last start as a Twin as rumors were swirling Sunday that the Yankees were ready to send minor league pitchers Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell for the southpaw.

However, the Twins dropped both Saturday's and Sunday's game as the Twins could look to deal other players such as reliever Brandon Kintzler with the AL Central getting further and further out of reach.

To make matters worse, the Twins were walked-off. Twice.

A sweet moment before the game, as Twins slugger Miguel Sano gave a hug to a fan, and that fan later had a sign saying thank you to Sano.

Sunday, the Twins jumped out to a 5-0 lead off of Jharel Cotton (ND, 5-8). They scored their first runs in the first thanks to two home runs. Brian Dozier lead off the game with a solo shot, his 17th of the year, the 23rd lead off home run of his career, a franchise record. Then three batters later, Eduardo Escobar would hit his tenth home run of the year, a two-run shot, for a 3-0 lead.

They would add to that lead in the third, when Robbie Grossman would walk, advance to third on Miguel Sano's single, then score on Joe Mauer's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Then in the fifth, the Twins scored once more, with Robbie Grossman coming in on a bases loaded walk.

Then began the comeback. Bartolo Colon (ND, 2-9) only allowed three runs in his start, two in the fourth on a Yonder Alonso RBI double, and then on Bruce Maxwell's sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

Then in the fifth, Jaycob Brugman homered in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to right center to make it 5-3.

The Twins held the Athletics scoreless the next two innings, but in the eighth, Ryan Pressly gave up the tying run as Matt Chapman doubled to left to score two and tie the game at five.

In extras, the A's would take it in the twelfth, as Yonder Alonso hit a walk-off solo home run to right center, his 22nd of the year, to end the game with a 6-5 score.

The Twins are off on Monday, but start a two-game series in San Diego, the day after the trade deadline at 9:10 at Petco Park with Jose Berrios (9-4) against Jhoulys Chacin.

Player of the Series

Jaime Garcia in his reportedly only start as a Twin is the "Player of the Series" for their weekend tilt in the Bay area. In his start on Friday, Garcia went 6.2 innings, giving up three runs, on eights hits, walking three and striking out seven. He also earned the win to improve his record to 5-7.