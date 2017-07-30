Demolition derby highlights final day of Olmsted County Free Fai - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Demolition derby highlights final day of Olmsted County Free Fair

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It was loud and it was fast-paced -- a thrilling way to wrap up the final day of the Olmsted County Free Fair.

Sunday afternoon, hundreds watched drivers face off in a demolition derby at the grandstands. They competed in 11 different vehicle classes for trophies and cash prizes. The goal was to be the last driver with a still-functioning car in each heat.

One of the drivers was Logan Otomo, who competed with his brothers on Sunday. In fact, his brother, Michael, won a third place trophy for his heat.

"Just wanted to do a family thing, so decided to get my younger brothers into it. They were all for it," said Logan. [One of my brothers] made a huge hit. Had his helmet fly off. I mean, that says something. But it was good... Just basically the adrenaline rush. I mean, it really is. The big hits. Making the crowd get on their feet."

The Olmsted County Free Fair started on July 24  and ran through Sunday evening. In addition to numerous rides, other attractions included bull riding, tractor pulls, and the Discover the Dinosaurs exhibit.

