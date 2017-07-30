Hundreds gather in Wabasha to create human art piece visible from the sky

More than 350 people gathered in a field in Wabasha today to create a human art piece on Sunday.

To protest the U-S Army Corps of Engineers' proposed sand dredging plans, residents of Wabasha gathered on one of the threatened farmlands to create an aerial message, spelling "respect the heartland".

The Corps hopes to find the most cost effective and least environmentally damaging way to displace the sand.

"We don't feel that ruining almost 500 acres of farm ground can't be environmentally damaging. So, we really need to look into other options of wasteland, or other unproductive land that's not being used, for this sand to go on," said Chelsey Drysdale, the land owner's daughter.

The Engineering Corps' plan also includes running up to 70 trucks per hour through residential neighborhoods to transport sand.

Minnesota senators are working with the federal government to find better alternatives.