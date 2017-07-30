University of Iowa opens newest, biggest residence hall

The University of Iowa has opened its newest and biggest residence hall to meet its student housing needs for the next few years. The Catlett Residence Hall officially opened Friday, in time to serve students for the fall semester. The 12-floor, 1,049-bed residence hall is named after world renowned sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett, a university graduate who was one of the nation's first students to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree. Catlett came to Iowa City in the late ...More >>
The University of Iowa has opened its newest and biggest residence hall to meet its student housing needs for the next few years. The Catlett Residence Hall officially opened Friday, in time to serve students for the fall semester. The 12-floor, 1,049-bed residence hall is named after world renowned sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett, a university graduate who was one of the nation's first students to earn a Masters of Fine Arts degree. Catlett came to Iowa City in the late ...More >>
Attorneys for a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide awarded $2.2 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit this month have filed a motion seeking an independent investigation into the caucus office's workplace culture. The Des Moines Register reports attorneys for Kirsten Anderson filed the motion Thursday. It accuses GOP party leaders of doing nothing to curb an ongoing toxic environment at the statehouse.More >>
Attorneys for a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide awarded $2.2 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit this month have filed a motion seeking an independent investigation into the caucus office's workplace culture. The Des Moines Register reports attorneys for Kirsten Anderson filed the motion Thursday. It accuses GOP party leaders of doing nothing to curb an ongoing toxic environment at the statehouse.More >>
Farmers in Minnesota are working to balance heightened expectations for environmental stewardship and the day-to-day challenges of operating a farm. Minnesota Public Radio reports that three-quarters of the state's cropland grows corn and soybeans. Those crops come with greenhouse gas emissions, water quality degradation and soil erosion. Farmers want to build healthy soils that can withstand heat, drought and heavy rain but struggle to justify the extra cost.More >>
Farmers in Minnesota are working to balance heightened expectations for environmental stewardship and the day-to-day challenges of operating a farm. Minnesota Public Radio reports that three-quarters of the state's cropland grows corn and soybeans. Those crops come with greenhouse gas emissions, water quality degradation and soil erosion. Farmers want to build healthy soils that can withstand heat, drought and heavy rain but struggle to justify the extra cost.More >>
Ten years ago Tuesday, a bridge on a busy freeway collapsed without warning into the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis during the evening rush hour. The disaster killed 13 people and injured 145. Many leaders saw it as a wake-up call about the country's deteriorating infrastructure. It changed the bridge industry and helped spur states into catching up on their bridge maintenance backlogs, even though the main cause ultimately turned out to be a design defect.More >>
Ten years ago Tuesday, a bridge on a busy freeway collapsed without warning into the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis during the evening rush hour. The disaster killed 13 people and injured 145. Many leaders saw it as a wake-up call about the country's deteriorating infrastructure. It changed the bridge industry and helped spur states into catching up on their bridge maintenance backlogs, even though the main cause ultimately turned out to be a design defect.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified. Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood. McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified. Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood. McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.More >>
A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck. Look for more on this tonight at 6 p.m. on K...More >>
Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, and Olmsted county drug courts had their annual sober fest Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. It kicked off with softball matches between the six drug courts, followed by a hog roast and presentation of community service awards. It's also a chance for drug court participants to give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery.More >>
Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, and Olmsted county drug courts had their annual sober fest Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. It kicked off with softball matches between the six drug courts, followed by a hog roast and presentation of community service awards. It's also a chance for drug court participants to give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery.More >>
Friday morning a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true. Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. But all of that changed last week when her Dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle. So Friday morning she walked out of her retirement community with her friends and family watching as she geared up for the ride, that came complete with her own leathe...More >>
Friday morning a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true. Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen.More >>
A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
The walking dead are among us in Rochester. Zombies washed cars at Hy-Vee on West Circle Drive Saturday afternoon. A group of teenagers belonging to the Civic's Innovative Education programming put on a zombie musical car wash show. Here's how it works: you get your car washed by four dancing zombies.More >>
The walking dead are among us in Rochester. Zombies washed cars at Hy-Vee on West Circle Drive Saturday afternoon. A group of teenagers belonging to the Civic's Innovative Education programming put on a zombie musical car wash show. Here's how it works: you get your car washed by four dancing zombies.More >>
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.More >>
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.More >>