Independent investigation in Iowa Senate GOP caucus sought

Attorneys for a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide awarded $2.2 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit this month have filed a motion seeking an independent investigation into the caucus office's workplace culture.

The Des Moines Register reports attorneys for Kirsten Anderson filed the motion Thursday. It accuses GOP party leaders of doing nothing to curb an ongoing toxic environment at the statehouse.

If approved, the caucus would be ordered to hire an independent consultant to complete an investigation and write a report.

Republican Senate leaders would also be required to develop new policies and training designed to stop sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

In her trial, jurors sided with Anderson, who was fired in 2012 as the caucus communications director hours after handing in a memo detailing rampant sexual harassment in the caucus office.