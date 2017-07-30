Hunt for armed man continues; police ID woman killed in Mendota Heights on Saturday

Beverly Cory, 44, was murdered on Saturday in Mendota Heights

The latest on the search for a man who is suspected in an armed robbery and homicide in Mendota Heights (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A woman who was found dead in a Mendota Heights office building as police were searching for an armed robbery suspect has been identified.

Police Chief Kelly McCarthy says the woman's family has identified her as 47-year-old Beverly Cory of Maplewood.

McCarthy says authorities continued to search Sunday for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen.

She says the incident began Saturday when Nguyen went into a house in Mendota Heights and brandished a gun at a female victim and demanded cash.

Police found Nguyen and began chasing him, but he crashed and entered the White Pine Senior Living Center.

McCarthy says Nguyen forced employees into a locked storage closet at gunpoint. Police began evacuating residents and searched the building. They now believe Nguyen left the senior center and killed Cory before the perimeter was set up.

11:30 a.m.

Police are still searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a woman was found dead in an office building in Mendota Heights.

The hunt for 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen began at about 9 a.m. Saturday after an armed robbery at a residence.

Police began pursuing Nguyen as a suspect in that robbery, but he crashed his car in a swamp and ran into the White Pine Senior Living Center with his gun drawn. The senior center was evacuated as authorities looked for him.

Police say Nguyen apparently left the senior center and entered the nearby Mendota Heights Business Center. The body of a woman was found in an office there at about 2 p.m. Authorities believe she was killed by Nguyen.

Nguyen has not been formally charged.