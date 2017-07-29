Minnesota man killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

A 22-year-old central Minnesota man killed in action at Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest at his family's grave site. Hundreds turned out Saturday to pay tribute to Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes in Holdingford. Kerestes was one of the 429 crew members who died aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese torpedo planes capsized the battleship on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy used DNA to match Kerestes' remains.More >>
A semi truck rollover on Highway 52 near Rochester's Apache Mall has slowed northbound traffic significantly. It happened a little past 12 noon. State Patrol troopers and Rochester police and fire crews are on the scene. It's unknown if anyone was hurt. The challenge for first responders will be to clear the truck from the scene while letting drivers move past the scene safely on the left side of the wreck.
Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, and Olmsted county drug courts had their annual sober fest Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. It kicked off with softball matches between the six drug courts, followed by a hog roast and presentation of community service awards. It's also a chance for drug court participants to give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery.
The walking dead are among us in Rochester. Zombies washed cars at Hy-Vee on West Circle Drive Saturday afternoon. A group of teenagers belonging to the Civic's Innovative Education programming put on a zombie musical car wash show. Here's how it works: you get your car washed by four dancing zombies.
There was a roar emanating from the Olmsted county fairgrounds Friday Night for the big air ATV show. This tour goes all around the country and is one of the few that is mostly centered around ATV stunts.
Friday morning a 103-year-old Rochester woman's dream of riding a motorcycle came true. Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. But all of that changed last week when her Dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle. So Friday morning she walked out of her retirement community with her friends and family watching as she geared up for the ride, that came complete with her own leather jacket.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul Division, said the extension allows shareholders and the public to have plenty of time to give written feedback.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.
There was a roar emanating from the Olmsted county fairgrounds Friday Night for the big air ATV show. This tour goes all around the country and is one of the few that is mostly centered around ATV stunts.
On the eve of preliminary health insurance rates being open to the public, MNsure announces ways to help consumers save money.
The goal would be to make cigarettes less addictive or not addictive at all. The news is not sitting well with tobacco stocks.
The three were trying to take off from Lake Winnebago when the plane flipped over in choppy water.
The President's tweets announcing the ban of transgenders in the military is causing a firestorm in transgender communities across the nation. Here in Rochester, the transgender community is in shock.
