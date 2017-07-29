Six Southeast Minnesota drug courts hosted their 11th annual sober fest

Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, and Olmsted county drug courts had their annual sober fest Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.

It kicked off with softball matches between the six drug courts, followed by a hog roast and presentation of community service awards.

It's also a chance for drug court participants to give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery.

"I've been sober and clean for - going on three years in September, and drug court played a really huge part in the early stages of my recovery," said program graduate Max Ruff. "It provides a road, a path to go on, and hold you accountable and, you know, when you need help they're there to back you."

Sober Fest included participants and alumni of the local drug courts, as well as their family and friends. It is also open to the public.

